Andor Season 1 Has Some Of The All Time Greatest Monologues In The Star Wars Franchise

This post contains spoilers for the "Andor" season 1 finale.

"Star Wars" has never exactly been lauded for its dialogue. As the legend goes, Harrison Ford supposedly told George Lucas, "You can type this s***, but you sure can't say it" while making the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Indeed, the more infamous lines from Lucas' prequel films have taken on a life of their own thanks to the internet. All one needs to do is type the words "I don't like sand ..." and you can already start to hear someone giggling somewhere in the virtual abyss.

Mind you, stilted dialogue isn't so much a defect as it is part of what gives "Star Wars" its hokey charm. But as fun as it is to mock the clumsiness of, say, the romantic banter in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," those types of lines would feel woefully out of place in the hard-edged, grownup world of "Andor." It's not that the show is devoid of humor; the scenes with Syril and his mother at their breakfast table alone are pure comedic gold (as though the pair are performing their own version of "Waiting for Godot"). It's just that the series is trying to strike a far more realistic tone than Lucas ever went for in his "Star Wars" films.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the monologues from "Andor." Heck, the season 1 finale by itself has now given us two of the all-time greatest extended pieces of dialogue in the entire "Star Wars" franchise.