Andor Season 2 Explores The Extreme Ends Of The Rebel Cause Like Never Before

The latest season of "Andor" has been steadily gaining momentum, with its first six episodes already laying a sturdy foundation for the inevitable. It is certainly not easy to sustain tension when the end of an arc is a foregone conclusion, which is very much the case with Cassian (Diego Luna), who dies a martyr in "Rogue One." Although Cassian's fate is written in stone, we still care deeply about his evolving ethics in "Andor" and how he will arrive at his preordained future. Moreover, "Andor" has never shied away from the visceral discomfort of being part of the rebel cause, which comes with its own set of moral conundrums that demand constant and unflinching sacrifice. As a result, the Rebellion means something different for everyone, even if the end goal is to topple the Empire for good.

Although Cassian and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) are still aligned, their repeated clashes make these ideological differences very clear. In Episodes 4-6, we see Luthen push Cassian's buttons after he returns from the Ghorman negotiations, visibly agitated by the local resistance group's impulsivity. While Cassian (correctly) gauges that the Ghorman front is too eager/impatient for their own good, Luthen wants to use this desperation as a shining beacon for the Rebellion. He is aware of the risks posed, along with the deaths that are waiting to happen, but is willing to pay the price nonetheless. In contrast, Cassian cannot make peace with this stance, as he still wants to hold on to his humanity, at least towards those who are on the same side as him.

Then there are those like Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), who are fighting completely different battles for the same cause. We see Gerrera double down on his extremist beliefs, while Mothma feels increasingly helpless about her public-facing neutrality as a member of the Senate. These extreme ends flesh out the Rebel cause as a complex, evolving organism in "Andor," which must morph until it is strong (and unified) enough to devour a fascist superstate.