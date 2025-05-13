Why Bitty Schram's Sharona Fleming Left Monk In Season 3

Every fictional detective written in the last 100 years has a little bit of Sherlock Holmes in them. But procedural dramedy series "Monk" is patterned very explicitly after "Sherlock Holmes," down to its ensemble cast. The lynchpin of that cast is Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub, who once auditioned for the just-as-neurotic George Costanza on "Seinfeld"), a San Francisco detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and extreme germaphobia.

Though Monk shares Holmes' power of observation, it's not a perfect comparison. Monk has a tragic backstory (the death of his wife, Trudy, the one mystery he's never solved) that Holmes didn't. Similarly, Holmes is arrogant while Monk is awkward. And whereas Holmes only has Dr. John Watson by his side, Monk had two different sidekicks.

In the first two-and-a-half seasons, Monk's personal assistant/nurse/Watson is Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram), a no-BS Jersey gal. Then, after "Monk" season 3, episode 9, "Mr. Monk Takes His Medicine," Sharona abruptly departs, moving back to New Jersey and remarrying her ex-husband. In the following episode, "Mr. Monk and the Red Herring," Monk meets single mother Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard) while investigating a break-in at her home. They hit it off and he hires her as his assistant, a role she stays in until the series' ending.

Natalie fit into the show well, so the change was smooth and didn't drag down the quality of the later seasons. But if you think it sounds inorganic, you'd be right. Sharona didn't leave because that's what "Monk" needed, she left because of a pay dispute between Schram and the show.