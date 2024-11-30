The Seinfeld Role That Tony Shalhoub Auditioned For

"Seinfeld" is a stone cold classic of a sitcom that never had to rely on a laugh track to have its viewers in stitches. Still, like so many other long-running hit shows, it had its share of behind-the-scenes issues and "what could have been" scenarios. Some of "Seinfeld's worst episodes can seem outright tacky compared to the show's usually stellar quality. The now-classic episode "The Pen" nearly sunk the show after the exclusion of Jason Alexander's George Costanza and Michael Richards' Cosmo Kramer angered the former to the brink of a walkout. Oh, and speaking of George, there's another way the character could have changed the show's course in a significant way: As it turns out, none other than Tony Shalhoub once auditioned for that crucial "Seinfeld" role.

Whispers that "Monk" star Shalhoub auditioned for the character of Kramer are readily available online, but in a 2023 interview with Today, Shalhoub himself confirmed that those claims are false and said he was actually eyeing a different character instead.

"I auditioned for George, for the role of George. I wonder whatever happened — did I get that?" he joked. The actor went on to say that this was far from the only time he lost a role to Alexander. "I'll tell you what happened, Jason Alexander happened. I can't tell you how many roles I've lost to Jason Alexander. Let's not go down that road."