What Happened To The Cast Of Monk?

For eight seasons, "Monk" struck that perfect balance between hard-cracking detective work and comedy. Police procedurals were a dime a dozen in the early 2000s, but the thing to set this one apart from its contemporaries was the fact the titular Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) dealt with obsessive-compulsive disorder. This fueled his 312 phobias, which occasionally got in the way of him solving cases, but they also allowed him to view the world in a unique way that would help him solve various crimes.

"Monk" ended in 2009, but fans got one last fix thanks to 2023's made-for-Peacock movie, "Mr. Monk's Last Case," which /Film called "an overdue reunion" with much of the central cast reprising their roles. But it's not like the cast was kept in stasis for 13 years between the show's ending and the reunion. Many of them went on to other things, filling out their filmographies with myriad other projects. Others have stayed out of the limelight for various reasons, and a main cast member tragically died far too soon. Here's what the "Monk" cast has been up to since the show ended.