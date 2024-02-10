The Best Episode Of The Office Is Even More Awkward In Peacock's Extended Cut

Over the years, there have been many criticisms levied at Jim Halpert, whether it's because of his borderline creepy pursuit of Pam, his bullying of Dwight, or because of questionable relationship decisions made — such as buying his parents house without talking to Pam about it first. However, if there's one thing that Jim absolutely deserves to be dragged over the coals for, it's trying to abandon Pam at the dinner party.

Jim comes up with an excuse to leave, faking a phone call where he learns that his apartment has been flooded. Though he initially tries to bring Pam with him, Michael notes that they don't both need to leave. Jim takes an ever-so-brief moment to assess the situation and decides that it's too dire to not take this opportunity to escape, and he gets ready to head out the door. But Pam's not having it, and she cleverly points out that he can buy new things, but he can't buy a new party, forcing Jim to stay. But in the Superfan cut of the episode, he throws Pam under the bus before that.

After learning that they still have hours until the meal is ready to eat, Pam and Jim are starving. A restored scene shows Jim and Pam munching on some kind of snack bar in the hallway upstairs, until they're suddenly interrupted by Jan, who is upset that they're eating something else before dinner. Since Pam is holding the food in question, Jim doesn't hesitate to say, "I didn't eat anything, Jan," revealing another opportunity where Jim opted to save himself while throwing Pam to the wolves.