David Boreanaz Wishes He Shot More Scenes With These Bones Characters

The whole premise of "Bones" revolves around the cerebral, somewhat introverted Temperance Brennan being paired with the more outgoing, shoot first ask questions later Seeley Booth. Of course, the pair end up marrying and having children, but for the first few seasons of the show, they were very much opposites with a heck of a lot of sexual tension between them. Even after they got together, however, Booth very much remained in his world of field work, while Brennan spent much more time at the Jeffersonian Institute examining bodies and carrying out the actual forensic part of the investigation. But it seems David Boreanaz wished things were slightly different in that regard.

Advertisement

During a 2012 Paley Center Q&A with the "Bones" cast, at a time when the show was in its eighth season, the actor spoke about how his character doesn't interact as much as he'd like with the Jeffersonian Institute staff. "It's an interesting dynamic," he said, "because there's a lot of scenes that are done on a day that just is all about the lab. So [...] I rarely get a chance to really interact with the other lab people." The actor went on to explain how the way in which these lab scenes were shot could make filming "difficult" for him, explaining:

"Here you are, you're doing an episode and you're on like the eighth day and then on the ninth day they shoot usually a lab day, which I'm not really in the lab because I want to drive a tank through it. But it's tough because I don't really get the chance to do scenes with the other lab people and I wish I did more scenes with them and brought them out to the field."

Advertisement

Boreanaz continued to speak positively about the "connection" between the cast members and "the friendships" and "moments that we've all gone through," which seems to be part of the reason he wished he was able to actually appear in scenes with his colleagues more. If that "Bones" revival ever happens, perhaps he'll finally get his wish.

"Bones" is currently streaming on Hulu.