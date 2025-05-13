The Reality TV Star Who Almost Played Star Trek's Wesley Crusher Before Wil Wheaton

Roth was a child star who had guest appearances on a number of sitcoms throughout the 1980s, though hosting "Fun House" (a show similar to Nickelodeon's "Double Dare") seemed to be his real path to stardom. He auditioned for the role of Wesley, and it would have been a massive breakout role, but he didn't get it for unknown reasons. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything, Roth confirmed that he had been up for the part, saying:

Advertisement

"I got the document, I think from Paramount, I'm not sure – it had come down to me and Wil Wheaton. It came down between myself and Wil, and it was in the memo that it was my part."

Instead of playing Wesley, Roth would have a career as a television host and producer, hosting a number of children's shows before co-creating the weight-loss reality game show "The Biggest Loser" in 2004. He also voiced the titular character in the cartoon series "The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest."

Meanwhile, Wheaton had some problems with his career due to some terrible advice, but eventually ended up making peace with his place in the "Star Trek" fan canon and even starred as a fictionalized version of himself in the geeky sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." It sounds to me like everything turned out perfectly, and hey, at least Roth will never have to hear anyone shout "Shut up, Wesley!" at him.

Advertisement