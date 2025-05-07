Fantastic Four's Live-Action H.E.R.B.I.E. Is Being Voiced By A Star Wars Veteran

Now that "Thunderbolts*" is out and we're almost done gushing about how great this movie is, it's time to focus on the season 6 (sorry, Phase 6) premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

We're still a couple months out from the film's release, but "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has given us plenty to be excited about. For starters, the movie is being directed by Matt Shakman, who previously helmed the wonderful and visually-stunning "WandaVision." Then there's the fact that the film is finally fixing a big Marvel mistake and bringing Galactus into the screen in all its full-body glory. On top of that, every single piece of casting for this movie is phenomenal, from the Fantastic Four themselves being played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to Julia Garner portraying Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson voicing Galactus.

Now, the biggest missing piece of the film's cast has finally been found, and it is delightful. According to Empire Magazine, H.E.R.B.I.E., the adorable android created by Reed Richards (Pascal) to be a companion, pet, and sort of butler to the Fantastic Four, is being played by none other than sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood.

"He's charming, he's funny — but he also will break your heart," Shakman told Empire. "Which I hope is emblematic of the movie." On set, H.E.R.B.I.E. was present thanks to the use of several different puppets, from a wooden one to a proper animatronic controlled by four people, all of which will be combined with CGI in the finished film.

"He's absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast," Shakman continued. "He's sometimes a slightly put-upon robot, but he is definitely a member of the family. He's just so charming and adorable."