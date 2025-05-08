Why Thunderbolts*' Writer Doesn't Expect Us To See Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Again

As Marvel Studios nears the theatrical release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which will serve as the kickoff of the MCU's Phase Six (thus closing the book on the franchise's dismal Phase Five), fans can't help but be laser focused on next year's "Avengers: Doomsday." It's not that the quartet's first official appearance in the MCU looks dire; it's just that Marvel, smarting from the franchise-hobbling failures of "The Marvels" and "Captain America: Brave New World," sweatily upstaged their summer 2025 slate last March with a bizarre PR stunt involving a ridiculous number of chairs.

This is not the Marvel Studios of the 2010s, where almost every single movie was a potential billion-dollar event. With the film business still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 stoppage and the (absolutely necessary) union strikes, studios need to go above and beyond to convince potential ticket buyers that their latest theatrical offering is worthy of a trip outside the house. We've seen signs of encouragement from the box office successes of "Sinners" and "A Minecraft Movie," and it's possible that Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" will be a leggy blockbuster (what with its A- CinemaScore). But even if "Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" deliver, they're unlikely to sniff $1 billion. Yes, "Deadpool & Wolverine" crossed the 10-figure threshold, but that was an inherited windfall from 20th Century Fox.

The MCU's future might just hinge on "Avengers: Doomsday" making "Avengers: Endgame" $2 billion at the worldwide box office. This means it's an all-hands-on-deck event film. If you were in a Marvel movie and still have a pulse, you should be on call. But there were a handful of names conspicuously missing from the Day of Chairs. One of the actors most notably absent from this roll call was Scarlett Johansson. Is Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow really, truly dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?