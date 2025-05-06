One Of The Best (And Most Underrated) Superhero Movies Of The 2010s Is Taking Over Max

It's always nice to see a decent movie faring well on streaming services. Most streamers' charts are typically populated by some of the most questionable "content" you're ever likely to encounter on your journey through the streaming sphere, but there are still some standouts that crop up from time to time. Case in point: "Chronicle."

This 2012 superhero origin story/sci-fi thriller/teen drama caused a minor stir upon its debut for presenting an original take on the superhero genre using a found-footage approach. The film also put stars Dane DeHaan and Michael B. Jordan on the map and established director Josh Trank as one of the most promising young filmmakers of the time. Sadly, his next film, 2015's "Fantastic Four", proved to be a box office flop that put Trank in director jail, but "Chronicle" remains a well-respected directorial debut.

The film follows three Seattle high school seniors: DeHaan's Andrew, his cousin Matt (Alex Russell), and Jordan's Steve. After the trio discovers a strange object that gives them telekinetic powers, they embark on a fun little spree to explore their newfound abilities. But things quickly take a dark turn after the socially awkward and chronically bullied Andrew begins using his powers for questionable purposes, eventually venturing into full-on supervillain territory.

The movie was not only a critical hit when it hit theaters back in 2012, but managed to gross $123.6 million on a $15 million budget, making it a surprise commercial success. Now, the film has re-emerged more than a decade later to reintroduce itself to streaming audiences, and it seems they're more than willing to make its acquaintance as "Chronicle" has flown up the Max charts.