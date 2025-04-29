Nicole Kidman's Steamy Erotic Thriller Is A Streaming Hit On Max

Across multiple interviews between the movie's initial premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August of 2024 and its wide release on Christmas Day of that year, Halina Reijn spoke extensively about the intention behind "Babygirl," which was to highlight complex female sexuality and also help normalize age gaps when it comes to relationships. (Harris Dickinson is 29 years younger than Nicole Kidman, just for reference.) To get even more specific, Reijn told Vanity Fair that her real goal was to highlight the "orgasm gap" between men and women, meaning that she wanted to center female pleasure on screen. "In movies, you still so often see a woman have an orgasm onscreen that is anatomically not possible," Reijn remarked before honing in on Romy's central conflict in the film: "The more perfect you want to be, the more dangerously things start to crumble down — and you have to deal with the things that are actually inside you."

It's the imperfection of Samuel and Romy's arrangement — including the flat-out awkwardness present in some of the film's sex scenes — that sets "Babygirl" apart from other erotic thrillers (though Reijn did also tell the outlet that she was inspired by movies like "Basic Instinct" and "Indecent Proposal"). As Reijn put it, this movie is about human sexuality and not the highly fictionalized version of human sexuality we often see depicted on screen. "They try to play these different, fun roles with each other, but they can also be scary and embarrassing," Reijn said of Samuel and Romy — and, later in the film, Romy and Jacob. "We don't show this glossy fantasy; it's actually an attempt to show the human side of all of that. In my eyes, it's way more hot because it's not just a perfect end result — which is often how it goes in the bedroom," Reijn added.

Reijn undoubtedly succeeds, and even though "Babygirl" will definitely inspire some discourse as it keeps blowing up on Max, that's sort of the point ... and it's definitely worth checking out. "Babygirl" is streaming on Max now.