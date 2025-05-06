How To Watch Rachel Zegler's Snow White Movie At Home
Disney is bringing its latest live-action remake home. After a not-so-great run in theaters, director Marc Webb's "Snow White" is making its way to digital marketplaces and, soon enough, streaming. So, those who perhaps didn't catch it in theaters will now be able to watch it from the comfort of their couch.
Starring Rachel Zegler as the famed Disney Princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, "Snow White" serves as a re-imagining of the enduring animated classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." There are some pretty major differences between the films, however, as the live-action "Snow White" sees the titular princess join forces with seven dwarfs and a group of rebels to liberate her kingdom from her wicked stepmother. Now, all of the magic, music, and romance will be available with just the few clicks of a button.
When can Snow White be streamed, rented, or purchased?
Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake will be available to rent or purchase digitally beginning Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Viewers can choose where they wish to watch the movie as it will be available from a variety of digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, and more. Initially, the movie will be set at a premium VOD price, which is typically $19.99 for a 48 hour rental or $24.99 to purchase a digital copy. That price tends to go down as the weeks roll on, but for those who want to watch it sooner rather than later, that's the going rate.
For those hoping to pick up a physical copy of the movie, "Snow White" will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The 4K will come in a special steelbook packaging, which we've included for you to check out below.
As for when it will be available to stream with a subscription? Disney+ is one of the best and most popular streaming services out there, meaning a lot of people are probably hoping to watch this movie with the subscription they already pay for. The good news is this film will be making its way to the service at some point later this year. As of this writing, though, no Disney+ release date has been set, so we'll be sure to update this post in the future once that's changed.
What special features will Show White have?
Those who do decide to purchase "Snow White," be it through a digital retailer or as a physical copy, the release will come loaded with some special features to dive deeper into this re-imagining of the classic fairy tale. The live-action "Snow White" makes some big changes to its animated predecessor, and these bonus features will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how this new take on the familiar story came to be. Here's a full breakdown of what to expect:
-
"Sing Along with the Movie:" Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.
- Deleted Scenes:
-
Anguish and Opportunity
-
Danger in the Woods
-
Hunt for Snow White
-
-
"Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White" – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of "Snow White," highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.
-
"Merry Tunes" – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.
-
"Fairy Tale Fashion" – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.Advertisement
-
Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making "Snow White."