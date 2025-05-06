How To Watch Rachel Zegler's Snow White Movie At Home

Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake will be available to rent or purchase digitally beginning Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Viewers can choose where they wish to watch the movie as it will be available from a variety of digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, and more. Initially, the movie will be set at a premium VOD price, which is typically $19.99 for a 48 hour rental or $24.99 to purchase a digital copy. That price tends to go down as the weeks roll on, but for those who want to watch it sooner rather than later, that's the going rate.

For those hoping to pick up a physical copy of the movie, "Snow White" will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The 4K will come in a special steelbook packaging, which we've included for you to check out below.

As for when it will be available to stream with a subscription? Disney+ is one of the best and most popular streaming services out there, meaning a lot of people are probably hoping to watch this movie with the subscription they already pay for. The good news is this film will be making its way to the service at some point later this year. As of this writing, though, no Disney+ release date has been set, so we'll be sure to update this post in the future once that's changed.

