Snow White: The 5 Biggest Changes In Disney's Live-Action Remake

Because this is a Disney movie, it should come as no surprise that when the film ends, Snow White and her love interest (who we'll discuss shortly) live happily ever after, as do the seven dwarfs. Of course, that also means that the Evil Queen is defeated once and for all. Though those specific plot details end up the same, how the story gets there is much different this time around. Yes, in both films, the Evil Queen resorts to transforming herself into an older woman, allowing her to trick Snow White into eating a poisoned apple. And in both films, the only way for Snow White to be revived is through true love's kiss. Surprisingly, since this version tries to make Snow White a much more forthright, confident, and self-sufficient young woman, it's a bit odd that "Snow White" follows these same beats, along with the dwarfs failing to stop the Evil Queen in time. But in the original, after they see Snow White in (essentially) a coma, the dwarfs race after the Evil Queen, still in her old woman form, leading to the baddie's death during a torrential thunderstorm.

Here, the Evil Queen is successful in poisoning Snow White and is able to head back to her kingdom before anyone finds her. In fact, she even turns back into her normal self, leading to a third-act fake-out of a showdown. After that, Snow White is revived by her true love, a charming bandit named Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), and they work with the dwarves to return to the kingdom and convince its citizens to rebel against the Evil Queen. But that rebellion isn't violent at all. Snow White delivers a kind and impassioned speech, reminding people how they used to live before the Evil Queen was in their lives, and that convinces them to lay down arms against each other. The Evil Queen is infuriated and chooses to run back to her Magic Mirror (voiced by Patrick Page), which makes clear that Snow White will always be fairer than she. This undeniable truth essentially undoes the Queen and her sorcery, causing her to crumble into dust in front of Snow White.

On one hand, it makes sense that Snow White would be a more active participant in the climax of a story that is about her specifically. And it also would be a bit odd for Snow White or anyone else within this story to take up arms and go into some big battle scene (especially since this movie is very much like its forebear in that it wants to appeal to kids of all ages). But the Evil Queen dying in her older form is a fitting conclusion for the self-involved and nasty character, whereas the inexplicable way in which she dies here is a bit baffling. That the film chooses not to explain how the Queen's magic works is both good and bad; it's good because too much detail would be unnecessary and dramatically dull, but it's bad because it means her control over the citizenry being undone by someone just mentioning how life used to be feels awfully flimsy.