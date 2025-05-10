The Hilarious Family Guy Episode That Parodies HBO's Best Shows
No one loves a good parody like the folks over on "Family Guy." From poking fun at the works of Stephen King to riffing on "Star Wars" (but don't expect to ever see a "Family Guy" parody of the prequels), the animated sitcom reigns supreme in the spoofing department.
Some of the best "Family Guy" episodes are the ones that go heavy with the lampooning. Case in point: "HBO-No," a season 20 episode that aired in 2022 and goes hard on some of the greatest HBO shows of all time. Okay, saying this is one of the best episodes of the show is definitely a bit of a stretch, especially when competing with hysterical heavyweights like "Blue Harvest." Still, "HBO-No" is downright hilarious. The entire episode is dedicated to throwing jabs (or in some cases, haymakers) at "Game of Thrones," "Big Little Lies," and "Succession." If Peter Griffin masquerading as Brian Cox's Logan Roy isn't enough to pull you in, then maybe seeing him galavant around Westeros as "Jon Yellowsnow" will.
From perfectly parodying the "Succession" intro to Peter gender-swapping the "Big Little Lies" cast just because, "HBO-No" never slows down with the clever jokes and savage punchlines. Also, it has to be said: Stewie as Roman Roy is just perfect.
Fans seemed to be happy with this Family Guy parody episode
Moments like Jon Yellowsnow struggling to fight in the complete dark (the world will never forget how "Game of Thrones" dropped the ball with "The Long Night") and Lois getting stuck as "the f****ng train guy" make "HBO-No" an absolute delight. Fans seemed to think so too.
"That Succession parody intro = Stellar," one Redditor commented on the discussion thread after the episode first aired. Some fans were so into the "Game of Thrones" part of the episode that they needed more "Family Guy"-styled Westeros. "Now that I've had a taste I want to see a full episode of Family Guy with Game of Thrones like they did with Star Wars!!!" another Redditor wrote. In comparison with the rest of season 20, some felt an HBO-themed parody episode helped shake things up, with one viewer praising that "This episode was SUCH a refreshing change from recent episodes! It was hysterical!"
