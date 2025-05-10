The Hilarious Family Guy Episode That Parodies HBO's Best Shows

No one loves a good parody like the folks over on "Family Guy." From poking fun at the works of Stephen King to riffing on "Star Wars" (but don't expect to ever see a "Family Guy" parody of the prequels), the animated sitcom reigns supreme in the spoofing department.

Some of the best "Family Guy" episodes are the ones that go heavy with the lampooning. Case in point: "HBO-No," a season 20 episode that aired in 2022 and goes hard on some of the greatest HBO shows of all time. Okay, saying this is one of the best episodes of the show is definitely a bit of a stretch, especially when competing with hysterical heavyweights like "Blue Harvest." Still, "HBO-No" is downright hilarious. The entire episode is dedicated to throwing jabs (or in some cases, haymakers) at "Game of Thrones," "Big Little Lies," and "Succession." If Peter Griffin masquerading as Brian Cox's Logan Roy isn't enough to pull you in, then maybe seeing him galavant around Westeros as "Jon Yellowsnow" will.

From perfectly parodying the "Succession" intro to Peter gender-swapping the "Big Little Lies" cast just because, "HBO-No" never slows down with the clever jokes and savage punchlines. Also, it has to be said: Stewie as Roman Roy is just perfect.