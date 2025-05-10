One Batman: The Animated Series Episode Was First Pitched As A Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Batman: The Animated Series" ran for 85 episodes on Fox Kids and maintained impressive quality control throughout. There are very few lumps of coal in this box of diamonds, but some "Batman" episodes do get mentioned again and again as the fan-favorites.

There's the Emmy-winning "Heart of Ice," which forever redefined Mr. Freeze. "Beware The Gray Ghost" featured a heart-melting guest appearance by Adam West as a washed-up film serial star who Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) loved as a child. "Almost Got 'Im" features some of Gotham's worst sitting around a poker table, swapping stories about when they came closest to punching Batman's clock.

Similar to "Almost Got 'Im," the episode "Trial" features many heavy hitter Batman villains. They seize control of Arkham Asylum, capture the investigating Batman, and put him on trial for all the grief he's caused them. Gotham City District Attorney Janet Van Dorn (Stephanie Zimbalist) is also captured to be Batman's defense counsel. Two-Face (Richard Moll) is the prosecutor — naturally, since Harvey Dent used to have Van Dorn's job before turning to crime. The Joker (Mark Hamill) is the judge, and the rest of the villains are both the jury and witnesses. (No conflict of interest there, no siree!)

All-in-all, it's a dense and high stakes episode — for good reason, because the premise of "Trial" was first pitched as a spin-off movie. That movie ultimately became "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" instead. Paul Dini, a writer/producer on "Batman" who personally scripted "Trial," explained this to Wild Cartoon Kingdom Magazine. The magazine's second issue (published 1993) included a feature previewing "Mask of the Phantasm." There, Dini explained that while they liked the idea of "Trial," it just didn't feel grand enough for a whole movie.