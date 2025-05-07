15 Best TV Shows Like Supernatural

If you've never heard of "Dead Last," you're hardly alone there: It was cancelled after just a single season back in the early 2000s, and only six of its 12 filmed episodes actually made it to air. But similar to how the Winchester brothers, especially in the first few seasons of "Supernatural," spent a lot of time trying to reduce the Midwest's ghost population, "Dead Last" was all about three friends trying to help the dead resolve whatever unfinished business that was preventing them from moving on to the afterlife.

Their story begins when the three bandmates stumble upon an amulet that gives them the ability to see ghosts. And once they see them, it's kind of hard to unsee them. Or, for that matter, to ignore their pleas for help, even though the trio would really rather focus on the future of their band, The Problem. "Dead Last" had a lot of potential, but its initial series run was cut short in the aftermath of September 11th. (The fact that its third episode, "Death Is in the Air," came out two weeks before 9/11 and involved our heroes on a plane that was about to crash, didn't help.) Its fifth episode was preempted by coverage of the terrorist attacks, and from there, WB seemed to cut their losses — it only lasted one more episode.

