What Would Bring David Duchovny Back To The Role Of Mulder In The X-Files

David Duchovny is Fox Mulder. That is a fact. He will always be remembered for that first and foremost. We all fell in love with that show when it first aired from 1993-2002, and later, a new generation found the "The X-Files" when it aired its 10th season in 2016, and its 11th in 2018. It was the story of FBI special agents Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). They investigated the X-Files, unsolved cases that involved possible paranormal circumstances. Mulder believes in aliens and things not of this world, but Scully is the skeptic. We were riveted by the will-they-won't-they relationship between Mulder and Scully as much as we were by the monsters of the week.

Fans managed to get the show back once (and there were several films as well), and many are still clamoring for more. Duchovny spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about his recently released novella "The Reservoir," and was asked about whether or not he'd be willing to revisit the role of Fox Mulder yet again. He said, "I thought the first seven years were enough!" Of course, he added, "But I'm always up for more, clearly."

He actually seemed to be fairly positive about it all, saying the creator of the series, Chris Carter, doesn't get enough credit for seemingly being able to look into the future. Duchovny said, "Forget about the ins and outs of plots and who gets pregnant or who gets shot. I mean, every show turns into a soap opera, so you have limited options. People are going to die or get pregnant or go to prison, right? Or become president." For him, Carter is able to manage the character updates.