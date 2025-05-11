Jerry Seinfeld And Larry David Came Up With The NBC Show In The Most Mundane Way

If you've ever watched a television sitcom where its main characters are morally flexible people, you have Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld to thank. You just don't get shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" without "Seinfeld" to pave the way. The highly influential NBC comedy, which made /Film's ranking of the best sitcoms of all time, only grew in popularity once audiences realized this wasn't going to be like any other show on television. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) were characters who would often inconvenience the world around them and rarely take responsibility for their actions.

Almost like with any other friend group, viewers were invited into their circle to get a close-up encounter of how everyone acts around people they know very well. Every character in the core four were technically friends, but that would never stop them from interjecting in one another's lives for their own personal gain. No lessons were learned in "Seinfeld," at least none that they took to heart. George would always find himself trapped in a web of lies just so he could secure a date or get a job. Does he take his many rejections as a sign that he should be honest and better himself? Of course not! And that's the whole point.

"Seinfeld" was (and still is) considered a groundbreaking comedy achievement because you could almost never see where its punchlines were going to end up. One episode sees George lie about being a Marine Biologist and in the process gives one of the show's funniest monologues in which he recounts how he saved a beached whale by removing a golf ball from the blowhole. Despite all of the outlandish escapades these characters would get themselves into, the genesis of the show actually came from a fairly grounded place.

