Jerry Seinfeld Came Up With One Iconic George Speech At The Last Minute

There are some shows that break into the cultural consciousness at the exact right time and "Seinfeld" is no doubt one of them. Creating a sitcom that serves as a pillar of television comedy whose fire can never be extinguished is a testament to the sharp writing of series co-creators Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. Over three decades on, "The Contest" is rightfully upheld as one of the funniest sitcom episodes ever produced. It's all thanks to the teamwork of the show's writers and the foursome ensemble, who were often a perfect storm of comedic genius. It's no accident that some of the funniest bits, however, emanate from Jason Alexander.

"Was that wrong; should I not have done that" is a great line to come out of George Costanza in defending his decision to have sex with the cleaning woman on his desk in "The Red Dot," but the two second pause before Alexander's earnest delivery makes it an all-timer gag. No wonder it's one of his favorite moments in the entire series. It's crazy to think that another one of George's finest hours could have been a disaster if not for Alexander's dedication to his craft.

In the season 5 episode "The Marine Biologist," the B-plot involves George getting roped into yet another lie he has to maintain in order to impress a woman, but this time, the inciting incident isn't entirely his fault. Jerry slips up and tells Diane (Rosalind Allen), George's college crush, that his best friend is a marine biologist. Of all the avenues this premise could go down, having George step up to save a beached whale is the perfect capper to the episode. The sight of him slowly walking into the ocean is very funny in its own right, but then Alexander delivers a monologue that doubles as a television miracle.

