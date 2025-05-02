Spider-Man 2's Train Sequence And The Best Batmobile Are Getting LEGO Sets
LEGO is reaching back into the history of comic book movies to deliver two outstanding new building brick playsets featuring a couple signature superheroes from both Marvel and DC Comics.
In recent years, LEGO hasn't been shy about releasing new LEGO sets tied to the latest movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and thanks to the integration of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man into the MCU, there's been renewed interest in collectibles featuring Tobey Maguire's take on the webhead. Following the recently announced Marvel Legends action figure of the symbiote suit webslinger from "Spider-Man 3," LEGO is turning the incredible train sequence from "Spider-Man 2" into a LEGO set.
But that's not all, because LEGO also continues to build out the legacy Batman on both the silver screen and the flickering box. Along with massive sets like the LEGO "Batman Returns" Batcave and the "Batman: The Animated Series" LEGO Gotham City skyline, they've also been dabbling in the Dark Knight's signature Batmobiles, from the original 1966 TV series to Robert Pattinson's terrifying hot rod in "The Batman." This year, they're finally giving the Batmobile from "Batman Forever" its due in building brick form, and I'm not ashamed to say that I've always thought it was the coolest Batmobile from any movie.
Take a look at the new "Spider-Man 2" and "Batman Forever" LEGO sets below!
The new Spider-Man 2 LEGO set has a train to catch
Plenty of movie fans agree that "Spider-Man 2" is still one of the best superhero movies of all time, and the train sequence with Doc Ock battling Spider-Man while sending an elevated train through New York City at a dangerous speed is simply fantastic. That action-packed scene is being brought to life in LEGO form, albeit in a slightly scaled down version.
While LEGO fans won't be getting an entire train to recreate the famous sequence, the 393-piece set does provide the front car that Peter Parker has to stop from careening off the end of the track and into the busy city streets of New York.
Along with the train, the set includes minifigures of Doc Ock and his mechanical arms, as well as Spider-Man with some webbing and both a masked and unmasked head for the minifigure. Joining them is Aunt May, even though she's not part of this sequence in the movie, and just because he doesn't fit in well in any other LEGO set, we're getting a minifigure of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. But if you want other passengers inside the train to cower in fear, you'll have to get a different assembly of minifigures.
This is the kind of set you could place on a track in the middle of a big LEGO city diorama and give yourself a cinematic scene to play out among the rest of your plastic blocks. Should be a fun build!
The "Spider-Man 2" LEGO set is available to pre-order now for $54.99, and it will ship on August 1.
Will chicks still dig the car when it's a LEGO Batmobile?
Meanwhile, over in Gotham City, we've got one of the most stylish and impractical Batmobiles that has ever graced the big screen. From "Batman Forever," a movie that could have been much darker, this version of the Caped Crusader's signature ride had a teal glow inside of it, as well as glowing wheels featuring the Bat symbol as hubcaps.
But perhaps the coolest trait of the "Batman Forever" Batmobile was the trademark spoiler, which was situated as a single batwing coming out of the back. However, when Robin takes the vehicle out for a spin, referring to it as his "love machine," the batwing is split in two, making it look even more awesome. Sadly, you can't split the batwing into two in this LEGO set, but it still looks sick.
Batman is also included as a minifigure in this 909-piece set, and he even gets a little stand to display him. This one will certainly go well next to all of the other LEGO Batmobiles from "Batman," "The Batman," "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman '66" and more.
The "Batman Forever" LEGO Batmobile is available for pre-order for $99.99, and it will ship on August 1.