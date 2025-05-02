Spider-Man 2's Train Sequence And The Best Batmobile Are Getting LEGO Sets

LEGO is reaching back into the history of comic book movies to deliver two outstanding new building brick playsets featuring a couple signature superheroes from both Marvel and DC Comics.

In recent years, LEGO hasn't been shy about releasing new LEGO sets tied to the latest movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and thanks to the integration of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man into the MCU, there's been renewed interest in collectibles featuring Tobey Maguire's take on the webhead. Following the recently announced Marvel Legends action figure of the symbiote suit webslinger from "Spider-Man 3," LEGO is turning the incredible train sequence from "Spider-Man 2" into a LEGO set.

But that's not all, because LEGO also continues to build out the legacy Batman on both the silver screen and the flickering box. Along with massive sets like the LEGO "Batman Returns" Batcave and the "Batman: The Animated Series" LEGO Gotham City skyline, they've also been dabbling in the Dark Knight's signature Batmobiles, from the original 1966 TV series to Robert Pattinson's terrifying hot rod in "The Batman." This year, they're finally giving the Batmobile from "Batman Forever" its due in building brick form, and I'm not ashamed to say that I've always thought it was the coolest Batmobile from any movie.

Take a look at the new "Spider-Man 2" and "Batman Forever" LEGO sets below!