LEGO's Batman Returns Batcave Is A Punishingly Tedious Build, But It's Worth The Time And Effort

The LEGO Batcave has five prominent areas recreated in the Batcave, and almost all of them have a bonus feature that brings it to life in a cool way.

First up, let's check out Batman's array of tools and gadgets that are on display. Situated on the lower right side of the shadow box is a wall full of various items for Batman's use. However, these aren't so much Bat-weapons as they are tools that are likely meant for fixing the Batmobile. After all, when the box is closed, this wall is hidden by the platform that houses the Batmobile, so that makes sense. Plus, Batman isn't exactly taking different kinds of wrenches, drills, and hammers with him out into Gotham City. That would probably make him more susceptible to murdering criminals, and Batman doesn't play like that.

Just above the tool wall, there's a vault that houses a couple of Batman's signature gadgets. The doors open and retract with a knob on the back of the shadow box. Within, you'll find no shortage of Batarangs, which will be good if you have kids constantly losing the tiny pieces. There's also one of Batman's grapnel guns for scaling up or down Gotham's LEGO skyscrapers.

You'll also notice the little bat hanging from the beam above the vault. There are a handful of these little guys sprinkled throughout the set, hanging from beams or under cave lips. It's a nice touch since there are always bats fluttering around Bruce Wayne's lair in the movies. Sadly, there's nothing inside those little cabinets. Seems like a missed opportunity for some villain trophies, like a set of chattering teeth from Joker or a cat figurine for Catwoman.

As you probably spotted above, there's another vault to the left of the Bat-gadgets, and this one houses Batman's suit. The vault features a door that can be cranked open and closed with another knob on the back of the set. It opens and closes by way of chains attached to the door. But the best feature is undoubtedly the light-up brick that paints the suit in yellow light. The only downside of this feature is that the button for the light-up brick can't be easily reached from the front. There should have been some kind of mechanism that allows you to activate the light without reaching behind the shadow box.