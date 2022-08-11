Cool Stuff: Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum Is Now A Magical, Multi-Level LEGO Set
LEGO has fixed one of their biggest missteps in their building brick playsets from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2018, LEGO released the "Sanctum Santorum Showdown" to coincide with the release of "Avengers: Infinity War." Unfortunately, Doctor Strange's mystical lair wasn't a full modular building, but a half-baked diorama set. Granted, this was intended for kids to play with rather than becoming part of a LEGO Master Builder's ever-growing building brick display. Thankfully, LEGO realized that the Sorcerer Supreme's residence deserves much better.
The official LEGO Sanctum Santorum is available for sale now, and it's a three-level building that brings the mystical Marvel locale to life with incredible detail. Not only are there tons of goodies inside the building, but there's an awesome assembly of minifigures for maximum playability, including an interchangeable wall element that features both the tentacled eye monster Gargantos and an orange-sparking portal. Get a closer look at Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum LEGO set below.
Sanctum Santorum Supreme
The Sanctum Santorum LEGO set includes pieces that will allow you to recreate scenes from both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Complete with three different levels, there are a variety of Easter eggs within this set, not to mention some "magical" elements that bring the lair to life.
The top level contains the museum of mystical collections, including a couple familiar items. The middle section features the library, with plenty of books and even more curious artifacts. Finally, the ground floor features a condensed version of the grand entryway, and even more cheeky little pieces with fun references. Sadly, there's no basement to recreate the wizard dungeon from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but we're not mad about it.
What's especially cool about this building is the customizable layout of the Sanctum Santorum. As LEGO notes, "Many of the model's walls and elements can be reconfigured to produce different action scenes." That includes a swappable wall piece that makes it look like Gargantos is attacking inside the Sanctum Santorum or breaking through the wall and out onto the street. Another interchangeable wall piece is one of Doctor Strange's signature portals, creating a hole in the side of the building.
The Multiverse of Minifigures
Along with all the great details within the LEGO Sanctum Santorum, there's also a great collection of minifigures. This playset comes with Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ebony Maw, Master Mordo, and the Scarlet Witch, not to mention Sinister Doctor Strange and Dead Doctor Strange. That's pretty damn great.
Unfortunately, such a fantastic, sizable LEGO set with all these features doesn't come cheap. While the previous "Sanctum Santorum Showdown" set was priced at $100, this much bigger, more impressive version of Doctor Strange's lair will cost you $249.99. But the good news is that it fits in with all of LEGO's other modular buildings, so it can become part of a bigger LEGO city display. So get some cash together and bring a little more Marvel flair to your LEGO collection.