Cool Stuff: Doctor Strange's Sanctum Santorum Is Now A Magical, Multi-Level LEGO Set

The Sanctum Santorum LEGO set includes pieces that will allow you to recreate scenes from both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Complete with three different levels, there are a variety of Easter eggs within this set, not to mention some "magical" elements that bring the lair to life.

The top level contains the museum of mystical collections, including a couple familiar items. The middle section features the library, with plenty of books and even more curious artifacts. Finally, the ground floor features a condensed version of the grand entryway, and even more cheeky little pieces with fun references. Sadly, there's no basement to recreate the wizard dungeon from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," but we're not mad about it.

What's especially cool about this building is the customizable layout of the Sanctum Santorum. As LEGO notes, "Many of the model's walls and elements can be reconfigured to produce different action scenes." That includes a swappable wall piece that makes it look like Gargantos is attacking inside the Sanctum Santorum or breaking through the wall and out onto the street. Another interchangeable wall piece is one of Doctor Strange's signature portals, creating a hole in the side of the building.