Michael Keaton's Batman Is A Senior Citizen In The Flash, And That Rules

Potential spoilers follow.

Academy-Award nominee Michael Keaton will turn 72 in September of 2023. He has had a long and varied career, having appeared in high-profile comedy films, unusual genre films, a few intense thrillers, multiple prestige dramas, and Shakespeare. He also played Batman in two films in 1989 and 1992. Whether or not Keaton resents having played Batman is up for discussion, as he heavily satirized Hollywood's tendency to wrap actors in capes in a 2014 Best Picture winner. Regardless, Keaton may not resent it much anymore, as he also appeared as the villain in a Spider-Man movie in 2017 and now, in 2023, is reprising his Batman role for Andy Muschietti's new film "The Flash."

It's been a long road, getting from there to here. Keaton is as great an actor now as he has ever been, perhaps better, having honed and developed his craft as he's aged. Now in his early 70s, it seems there are no roles Keaton cannot perform, including playing an action hero in a costume, one he left behind decades ago. His reappearance as Batman was, of course, a stroke of fan service by the makers of "The Flash," but there is something weirdly reassuring that a character like Bruce Wayne, finally unclasped by his trauma and post-retirement, still possesses the wherewithal and the nobility to commit acts of heroism.

It's worth noting that in "The Flash," Batman has retired because he was simply too good at his job. Being Batman actually fulfilled a function. Unlike in most Batman stories, his fight against evil isn't a Sisyphusian task of constant struggle and unending trauma revisitation. It seems that Batman will eventually come out on the other side. Getting old, "The Flash" argues, isn't a steady deterioration into futility (à la "Logan"), but a triumph.