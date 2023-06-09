The Flash's Sasha Calle Had An Out Of Body Experience Seeing Supergirl On Screen

In Andy Muschietti's new superhero film "The Flash," the title hero (Ezra Miller) runs so fast, he passes into a time vortex. This is astonishing to the Flash, but also fortunate. As a child, Barry Allen experienced a personal tragedy, the death of his mother, and now sees a chance to alter the past and save his family. In so doing, naturally, the Flash unwittingly alters Earth's timeline in unexpected ways. For one, his old friend Bruce Wayne, previously resembling Ben Affleck, now looks and acts a lot like Michael Keaton from the 1989 "Batman" film. Also, instead of Superman landing on Earth, is was his cousin Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

Supergirl is not the bright-eyed savior as Super-People have been depicted in the past. This Supergirl was held captive in a Russian prison for year, sheltered from the sun that would give her superpowers. When finally freed, Supergirl is curt, aggressive, and eager to leap into action. She also requires some convincing that Earth is a planet worth saving; she doesn't think very highly of humanity. When she finally does charge into action, she's wearing the red cape and "S" logo. She flies through the air, punching bad guys, and shooting lasers from her eyes. She's a proper superhero.

The action scenes threw Calle for a loop when she finally saw them. While filming, she was so focused on staying in character, she didn't really realize the Supergirl she eventually saw on screen was still her.

In a recent video interview with Black Girl Nerds, Calle talked about the bizarre disconnect between playing Supergirl, and watching Supergirl. From her description, the entire experience was a little overwhelming.