Cool Stuff: LEGO Unveils A Tremendous Batman Returns Batcave Playset For The Die-Hard Bat-Fans

Inside the Batman shadow box, which is as black as the night, there's a platform for Batman's signature ride, a swiveling chair for monitoring criminal activity, an interchangeable view screen featuring both The Penguin and Catwoman, and an illuminated vault for the Batsuit.

LEGO

Other than the overall cave design itself, the best feature is undoubtedly the Batmobile. This version of the Caped Crusader's vehicle at this scale was only previously available as a bonus set alongside purchases of the much larger, now-retired Ultimate Collector Series Batmobile building set. There have been rumblings of LEGO releasing this Batmobile by itself, but there hasn't been an official announcement yet. But if you're hoping to get your hands on a LEGO version of Michael Keaton's Batmobile, then you might not have to spend the money on this massive set.

LEGO

The Batmobile has some cool features on its own too, including two hidden machine gun shooters, a detachable roof for Batman's easy entry, and a flame element that attaches to the exhaust on the back.

Included in the Batcave LEGO set are seven minifigures: two different versions of Batman, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, The Penguin, Catwoman, and corporate villain Max Shreck. Yes, this is the first time Christopher Walken has been made available in LEGO form, which is pretty damn cool, even if he looks a little more like an old-timey Doc Brown from "Back to the Future."

LEGO

This tableau-style LEGO set isn't exactly made for kids. It's much more geared towards adult collectors, and it's quite the hefty set, reaching nearly a foot high and 20 inches wide. But there are plenty of capable kids out there who would love to build a set like this. They just don't have a job to afford the $399.99 price tag. Suckers!

The LEGO "Batman Returns" Batcave Shadow Box set is available for pre-order right now, and it will ship out on June 8, 2023. In the meantime, be sure to check out our reviews of the recently released LEGO sets inspired by Pixar's "Up" and the debut of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."