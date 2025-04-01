Spider-Man 3's Emo Peter Parker Is Finally Getting The Action Figure He Deserves

The new "Spider-Man 3" action figure features the symbiote suit version of Spider-Man, and this isn't just a repaint of the Tobey Maguire figure from the awesome "Spider-Man: No Way Home" line of action figures (pictured below). Since the spider symbol on the suit changes when the symbiote takes over Spider-Man, this figure has a new torso with the updated symbol on the suit.

Hasbro

As for the figure's accessories, he'll come with three sets of hands: one for web-slinging, one for crawling, and one ready for fisticuffs. But of course, the coolest feature is the interchangeable head sculpt with that trademark jet black hair that comes very close to covering up one of Peter Parker's eyes. What's particularly cool is that the symbiote creature blob (with a bit of Venom's head and monstrous teeth peeking out) that comes with the figure can be affixed around its neck or even at its feet, making it look as if the creature is chomping at Peter's toes.

Hasbro

However, what we need now is an action figure for the version of Venom that appears in "Spider-Man 3," and it would be even better if there was a way to have a sculpt of Topher Grace's head as Eddie Brock. But I'm willing to bet that's probably one step too far for Marvel to accomplish. After all, we haven't even gotten a Venom action figure that has Tom Hardy's head sculpt included.

The new "Spider-Man 3" symbiote suit action figure will be available for pre-order starting on April 3, 2025, at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.