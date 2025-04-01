Spider-Man 3's Emo Peter Parker Is Finally Getting The Action Figure He Deserves
It's no secret that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3" is the worst entry in the superhero trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Sure, some of us here at /Film don't think it's that bad, but the sequel's take on Venom is underwhelming at best, especially when it comes to the silly, emo, jazz-dancing version of Peter Parker that manifests thanks to the symbiote's influence (with a little help from Heath Ledger). At the same time, "Spider-Man 3" has also provided us with a rich assortment of memorable moments, for better and for worse, and we're pretty sure it's the film's enduring legacy (however you interpret it) that has resulted in quite a surprising merchandising move from Hasbro's Marvel Legends line.
Today, during a Hasbro livestream that fully revealed Lewis Pullman as the "Thunderbolts*" villain Sentry, one of the other action figure announcements included a brand spanking new action figure of the Symbiote Spider-Man from "Spider-Man 3." However, this isn't just an action figure of Spider-Man in the black suit; it also comes with a head sculpt of Maguire sporting his infamous emo haircut, not to mention a goopy symbiote piece that can attach to Peter Parker's body.
Take a closer look at the Marvel Legends "Spider-Man 3" symbiote suit action figure below!
Now dig on this: Spider-Man goes emo
The new "Spider-Man 3" action figure features the symbiote suit version of Spider-Man, and this isn't just a repaint of the Tobey Maguire figure from the awesome "Spider-Man: No Way Home" line of action figures (pictured below). Since the spider symbol on the suit changes when the symbiote takes over Spider-Man, this figure has a new torso with the updated symbol on the suit.
As for the figure's accessories, he'll come with three sets of hands: one for web-slinging, one for crawling, and one ready for fisticuffs. But of course, the coolest feature is the interchangeable head sculpt with that trademark jet black hair that comes very close to covering up one of Peter Parker's eyes. What's particularly cool is that the symbiote creature blob (with a bit of Venom's head and monstrous teeth peeking out) that comes with the figure can be affixed around its neck or even at its feet, making it look as if the creature is chomping at Peter's toes.
However, what we need now is an action figure for the version of Venom that appears in "Spider-Man 3," and it would be even better if there was a way to have a sculpt of Topher Grace's head as Eddie Brock. But I'm willing to bet that's probably one step too far for Marvel to accomplish. After all, we haven't even gotten a Venom action figure that has Tom Hardy's head sculpt included.
The new "Spider-Man 3" symbiote suit action figure will be available for pre-order starting on April 3, 2025, at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.