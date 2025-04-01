Lewis Pullman's Sentry MCU Look Has Been Revealed By Thunderbolts Merchandise

Welp, leave it to the merchandise machine to spoil something pretty major from an upcoming blockbuster. It's a tale as old as time: A big studio has a big movie coming out and it wants to sell lots of products tied to that movie. Understandable enough. Unfortunately, those toys also have to be marketed and they often contain spoilers for the movie in question. In this case, we're talking about Marvel's "Thunderbolts*," which hits theaters in May and is set to bring Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close.

This is your final warning to turn back if you want to wait until opening night to see the MCU's Sentry in his final form. Trailers for the movie have kept a lot of secrets under wraps, namely the final look of Lewis Pullman's Sentry, aka Bob. There was a pretty deep cut Sentry Easter egg for hardcore fans, but the character's final, in costume look has been kept hidden, presumably for a big reveal on opening night. That is, unless you're looking to purchase the new Marvel Legends Series Sentry action figure, because pictures of the toy have made their way online, revealing Senty's getup in full. Check it out, if you please:

Marvel Legends images have revealed the first full look at Sentry from Thunderbolts*! pic.twitter.com/5D6eg1fhyU — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) April 1, 2025

Sentry is a very powerful figure from the pages of Marvel Comics, and a unique one at that. It's a character quite a few people (myself included) are excited to see brought to life. So, while it's not ideal that our first look at his MCU counterpart in costume is coming from a toy, what we can say pretty definitively is that this look is very faithful to the source material. From the blue and gold color scheme to the design of the outfit, and even that luscious, golden hair, it's all here. If it looks this good in the flesh, this one goes into the nailed it category.