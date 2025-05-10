Disney Spent Over $30 Million On A Spin-Off That Will Likely Never Happen

There are few names that get Disney historians to raise their eyebrows like Disneytoon. The studio behind the Mouse House's direct-to-home-media racket from 1990 to 2018, Disneytoon was tasked with knocking out sequels, prequels, and spin-offs to its parent company's biggest animated films as quickly and, just as importantly, cheaply as possible. The results weren't exactly Disney magic, but you can't blame the studio's artists for doing what they could. In the end, they made 47 (!) animated movies in three decades, and hey: They helped give us Al's hot dad Cassim (John Rhys-Davies) from "Aladdin and the King of Thieves" and the generational cult classic that is "A Goofy Movie," so you gotta show them some respect.

Advertisement

This brings us to today's specific topic: "Planes." Directed by Klay Hall ("Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure"), it's an odd duck among Disneytoon's output, being a theatrical release based on Pixar's "Cars" franchise. The 2013 film was originally meant to head straight to DVD and Blu-ray (like most Disneytoon titles), but that changed after Disney recognized its commercial viability. What's more, the "Planes" concept itself was cooked up by former Pixar boss John Lasseter, who received a "story by" credit for his efforts. (Obviously, this was before his fall from grace. More on that later.)

Not only that, but "Planes" was also part of Lasseter's larger vision for a series of spin-offs centered around assorted anthropomorphized vehicles that reside in the unseen corners of the "Cars" universe. In fact, the film actually opens with a banner declaring it takes place in the "World of 'Cars.'" (Say what you will, but it's still less clunky than "From the World of John Wick".) Like so many prospective cinematic universes in the 2010s, though, it wasn't meant to be ... which is how Disney wound up spending millions on a "Planes" feature that never came to fruition.

Advertisement