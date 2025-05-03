Pixar Once Tried To Launch A Bizarre Spin-Off Based On Their Worst Franchise

It's generally agreed that John Lasseter's 2006 film "Cars" is one of Pixar's less ambitious movies. Other movies in the Pixar canon tickled the imagination by presenting the secret worlds of commonplace beings. "Toy Story" posited that our toys came to life when we weren't looking (which we always kinda knew was true anyway). "A Bug's Life" saw ants as arranged into a tiny, secret society, while "Finding Nemo" did the same with fish. "Monsters, Inc." said that closet monsters were real, but that they only scare children as an element of a boring, blue-collar job. Back in monster land, the monsters are boring like your dad.

Advertisement

"Cars" was a departure for the studio, as there was no secret being revealed. "Cars" took place in a parallel universe wherein living beings were replaced by anthropomorphic vehicles. They had eyes instead of windshields, and mouths on their bumpers. They seemed to eat gasoline. The "Cars" movies allowed for a lot of puns, but were only appealing to really, really little kids (and kerchow memelords). Of course, there's a place for that ("Cars" likely made billions in ice cream cakes and birthday party supplies), but many still feel "Cars" is one of Pixar's least impressive films. "Cars 2" even moreso. "Cars 3" is actually pretty good.

Many likely remember that there was a "Cars" spinoff series as well. In 2013 and 2014, Disney took Pixar's idea and expanded it into their own mini-franchise of successful "Planes" movies. What fewer people might know about is that Pixar tried to restart the franchise a second time in the 2020s with a now-canceled film that they would call "Metro." "Metro" would also be about anthropomorphic vehicles, but this time, it would be subway cars in New York City. The project was developed for four years before being canceled.

Advertisement