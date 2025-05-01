Marvel Preview: A Deadpool And Wolverine Villain Gets Her Own Team In X-Men #16 [Exclusive]

A year in, the "From The Ashes" relaunch of the "X-Men" comics hasn't staved off accusations of movie synergy. After the wild Krakoa era of X-Men, "From The Ashes" has been closer to the '90s cartoon norm most expect from these mutants. The main "X-Men" title (written by Jed MacKay, drawn in alternation by Ryan Stegman and Netho Diaz) has also brought in a villain who just debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That would be Cassandra Nova, played in last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" by Emma Corrin. Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Cassandra is — essentially — the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier. Since her debut in 2001's "New X-Men" #114, Cassandra has been out to teach her brother and his students one lesson: "E is for Extinction."

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview for "X-Men" #16 with /Film, which follows Cassandra's latest scheme. She's now a leader of the organization 3K. From the Friends of Humanity to Orchis, the list of anti-mutant groups in "X-Men" comics is long. 3K are most like the U-Men, also from the Morrison run. The U-Men vivisected mutants and stole their organs to become mutants. 3K takes normal humans and activates the X-Gene within them, turning them into mutants. That's how Cassandra has built up a mutant team — as another middle finger to her brother, she's calling them the X-Men! (Surely there'll be no brand confusion there.)

Cassandra Nova's 3K X-Men debuted at the end of "X-Men" #15. This forthcoming issue will see them go head-to-head with the real X-Men, led by Cyclops. The synopsis for "X-Men" #16 reads:

"MEET THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN? There are mutants who call themselves X-Men in Alaska and Louisiana and Chicago. But as Cyclops' team find themselves in more than one set of crosshairs dealing with a mutant crisis in Alaska, a new group of enemies make themselves known: They are the X-Men, who are sponsored by 3K in their bid for possession of the future of mutantkind!"

You can glimpse the 3K X-Men on the issue's cover, drawn by Diaz (it's a team shot mirroring the cover of this run's debut, "X-Men" #1). Their leader is Ben Liu/Schwarzschild, a 3K-created mutant who can warp reality. Other new members are code-named: Constellation, Psychovore, Timebomb, Galatea, and Juice.