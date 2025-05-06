One Of Apple TV+'s Most Underrated Shows Is A Spin-Off Of A Canceled Comedy

Apple TV+ has some of the best TV series around, even if seemingly no one is watching them. Most notably, the streamer is home to a myriad of incredible sci-fi shows, all of which are given the time (and budget!) to tell stories both epic and intimate in scope, transporting us to incredible and fully-realized worlds along the way. But that is not all; Apple TV+ has also produced new movies by some of our most celebrated auteur directors, including Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese.

Now that the streamer has been around for several years, it's begun to develop its own franchises as well. (Such is the way in Hollywood.) "For All Mankind," for example, is getting a spin-off series centered on Roscosmos, the Russian space agency featured in the acclaimed sci-fi show. Meanwhile, the now-canceled "Mythic Quest" has already given rise to one of the platform's most underrated shows.

"Mythic Quest" was an office comedy series set in the world of video games and followed the employees of a fictional gaming studio working on a hit game titled, well, "Mythic Quest." Whether it was exploring problems with game publishers, the evils of monetization, or interpersonal drama involving things like the struggle to maintain a healthy work/life balance, romance, jealousy and more, "Mythic Quest" was an often hilarious, always heartfelt story that shined a light on arguably the biggest entertainment industry.

What made the show so special, however, was its willingness to experiment. Creators Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day moved away from the main characters once each season to shine a light on a variety of stories related to how video games can impact lives (whether it's a couple whose relationship is tested when they create a successful game, forcing them to deal with the sacrifices of turning art into commerce, or just the life of a video game streamer that makes irreversible mistakes online). From "Mythic Quest" came "Side Quest," a phenomenal four-episode spin-off that expands the flagship show's idea of exploring how games affect people in different ways.