Why Apple TV+ Canceled Mythic Quest
It's lights out for MQ: Apple TV+'s hilarious yet under-the-radar comedy series "Mythic Quest" has officially been canceled, per Deadline. The outlet reports that the fourth season of the series about a group of endearingly dysfunctional game designers, which began streaming in January 2025, is actually its last.
In a rare move for the cutthroat streaming era, though, the show was reportedly given the chance to add on to its already-premiered finale, "so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over," co-creators Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney and executive producer David Hornsby explained in a statement. "Mythic Quest," a show about the wild satisfaction of creation and the tooth-pulling pain of collaboration (think a bitingly comedic, modern-day "Halt and Catch Fire"), starred McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao as a self-obsessed innovator and an underappreciated game engineer, respectively. While the show started off parodying the behind-the-scenes drama of a "World of Warcraft" style online game, it developed into something more unique over time. By series' end, it was like a less testosterone-filled "Silicon Valley," but peppered with incredible, surprisingly emotional one-off episodes spotlighting single characters or more serious situations.
It turns out Apple TV does not have unlimited money
If you're wondering why Apple TV+ canceled "Mythic Quest," you need look no further than the above paragraphs, which feature a full-throated recommendation of the series under the assumption that whoever is reading this hasn't seen it. It's tough not to act evangelical about "Mythic Quest," because it's a series that, its creative and acclaimed 2020 quarantine episode aside, never really seemed to gain the widespread attention it deserved. Deadline describes the show's fourth season as "well-reviewed" and "buzzy," but also says its run was "quiet." Apple TV+ hasn't publicly released much in the way of viewership data for "Mythic Quest," following the trend of streamers keeping their audience numbers as vague as possible. Even without the data, though, it's clear that "Mythic Quest" never entered the zeitgeist in the way other Apple shows like "Severance" or "Ted Lasso" did.
"Endings are hard," the statement from the show's producers reads. "But after four incredible seasons, 'Mythic Quest' is coming to a close. We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it." The team thanked fans "for playing," and thanked Apple for "believing in the vision from the very beginning." Despite the streamer's impressive ability to withstand a heavy annual financial loss, which finally seems to be leading to a more whittled-down programming slate, Apple clearly still has faith in the "Mythic Quest" vision. According to Ganz, McElhenney, and Hornsby, the powers-that-be at Apple gave their "blessing" for the release of an updated season finale, allowing it to be reworked a bit into more of a series finale.
The new version of the episode is due out in the coming days, and you can currently watch all four seasons of the series on Apple TV+. There's no word yet on the fate of the show's spinoff anthology, "Side Quest."