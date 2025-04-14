If you're wondering why Apple TV+ canceled "Mythic Quest," you need look no further than the above paragraphs, which feature a full-throated recommendation of the series under the assumption that whoever is reading this hasn't seen it. It's tough not to act evangelical about "Mythic Quest," because it's a series that, its creative and acclaimed 2020 quarantine episode aside, never really seemed to gain the widespread attention it deserved. Deadline describes the show's fourth season as "well-reviewed" and "buzzy," but also says its run was "quiet." Apple TV+ hasn't publicly released much in the way of viewership data for "Mythic Quest," following the trend of streamers keeping their audience numbers as vague as possible. Even without the data, though, it's clear that "Mythic Quest" never entered the zeitgeist in the way other Apple shows like "Severance" or "Ted Lasso" did.

"Endings are hard," the statement from the show's producers reads. "But after four incredible seasons, 'Mythic Quest' is coming to a close. We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it." The team thanked fans "for playing," and thanked Apple for "believing in the vision from the very beginning." Despite the streamer's impressive ability to withstand a heavy annual financial loss, which finally seems to be leading to a more whittled-down programming slate, Apple clearly still has faith in the "Mythic Quest" vision. According to Ganz, McElhenney, and Hornsby, the powers-that-be at Apple gave their "blessing" for the release of an updated season finale, allowing it to be reworked a bit into more of a series finale.

The new version of the episode is due out in the coming days, and you can currently watch all four seasons of the series on Apple TV+. There's no word yet on the fate of the show's spinoff anthology, "Side Quest."