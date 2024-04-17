The Best Science Fiction Show On Streaming Is Getting A Spinoff – With A Fascinating Premise

"For All Mankind" is one of the best shows of the streaming era, as well as one of the best science-fiction shows of all time. The series takes place in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union lands on the Moon first, which kickstarts an escalating chain of events that puts humanity on a path to the stars. It serves as a grounded bridge between our reality and the sci-fi future of shows like "The Expanse" or "Star Trek." In just four seasons, the show's characters have gone from dealing with the complications of landing a craft on the Moon to the first armed conflict on the Moon, colonizing Mars, and even lassoing an asteroid.

It is a stunning achievement, though not a hugely surprising one considering the show comes from Ronald D. Moore, who already contributed greatly to the genre with his work on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Voyager," and his revolutionary reimagining of "Battlestar Galactica" in 2004. That said, much of the show's appeal lies not with its sci-fi trappings, but its Cold War-era thrills, the spirit of competition (both good and nefarious) between the U.S. and the still-around Soviet Union, and the political intrigue and espionage between agencies.

If you find the story of Sergei Nikulov and Irina Morozova as fascinating as that of Ed Baldwin, we have great news for you. Turns out, Apple TV+ is all in on the space race, at least the one that concerns "For All Mankind." In addition to renewing the show for a fifth season set in the 2010s, the streamer has also announced a brand-new spin-off series titled "Star City," which has a fascinating premise.