What Happened To The Cast Of Twister?

Like the 1970s, the '90s were a great decade for disaster films. In addition to films like "Deep Impact," "Armageddon," "Independence Day," "Dante's Peak," and "Volcano," there was, of course, "Twister." The Jan de Bont film followed a storm-chasing couple on the verge of divorce, chasing one of the worst outbreaks of tornados in the history of Oklahoma. Though the film is now almost three decades old, it holds up!

There are lots of reasons why the movie works so well. One major factor was de Bont's insistence on practical effects. "We dropped those combines hanging from helicopters onto the road as the car was driving, which, of course, makes for the best reaction you can get from the actors, because it's goddamned real," he told Vulture. "They really fall from the sky, and it is not like a little fall."

Another major aspect of the film's success was its cast. The big ensemble is full of colorful characters performed by some seriously talented thespians, chewing into dialogue that was inspired by the screwball pitter-patter of "His Girl Friday." de Bont explained, "A couple tries to get back together, and they like to argue a lot, and there's some humor in it — the structure is very similar." That couple was played by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, and among others, they were joined on their adventure by a future Oscar winner, someone who would become the oldest Tony winner ever, and someone who'd become the richest actor in the world.

