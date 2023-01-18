Cary Elwes Says The Scale Of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Is 'Extraordinary'

Have you heard the news? It might sound difficult to believe, given all the wildly dangerous stunts he's already done in the franchise, but "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" will likely become a new record-breaker for the amount of times Tom Cruise attempts to cheat death captured on-camera. Compared to what he's already done during production of the upcoming sequel, instances like scaling the tallest skyscraper in the world, strapping himself outside of a cargo plane in midair, freefalling out of an aircraft from dizzying heights, and holding his breath for a mind-bogglingly long amount of time underwater might as well have been cakewalks.

So it should come as no surprise that this year's "Dead Reckoning" is being described in the loftiest terms possible by other members of the cast. The "Mission: Impossible" series has always been a globetrotting affair, taking Cruise and the rest of the actors making up Ethan Hunt's Impossible Mission Force team to exotic locales and unforgiving environments to film some of the most breathtaking images ever committed to blockbuster filmmaking. But even beyond the scope of the production or the various death-defying stunts on Cruise's wish list — next up will be riding atop a biplane with no visual harness and that highly-publicized motorcycle jump off a ramp and into a base jump — the plot itself will apparently end up making this the "biggest film in the franchise."

That's no small feat, to put it mildly, but actor Cary Elwes isn't backing down from such high praise. Read on for all his thoughts on the scope and scale of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."