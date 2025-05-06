Liam Neeson's First Major Action Movie Was A Clint Eastwood Flick

Don Siegel's 1971 film "Dirty Harry" was written partly as a protest against the then-new Miranda Laws, passed by the Supreme Court decision Miranda v. Arizona in 1966. The film is about a grizzled San Francisco super-cop, Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood), on the trail of a serial killer nicknamed Scorpio (Andrew Robinson), modeled after the real-life Zodiac killer. Callahan was frustrated because he knew Scorpio was guilty, but he was using the auspices of "prisoner's rights" to flaunt the system and stay free. Callahan would need to go rogue to apprehend him.

Perhaps because of its topicality — but likely because of its hard-boiled tone and memorable "gruff" lead character — "Dirty Harry" was a gigantic hit, making $36 million on a $4 million budget. The character was indelible enough to return for multiple sequels over the years, each time pushing Callahan into a scenario wherein he would need to go rogue to apprehend a dangerous criminal or criminals. It's telling that Dirty Harry is known more for the model of gun he carried (a .44 magnum Smith & Wesson model 29) than for the crimes he stopped.

The fifth and final film in the "Dirty Harry" series was 1988's "The Dead Pool," directed by Buddy Van Horn, Eastwood's collaborator on "Any Which Way You Can" and "Pink Cadillac." "The Dead Pool" may be the silliest film in the Dirty Harry series, as Callahan was long in the tooth, and the bitterness of the 1970s had long since worn off. "The Dead Pool" is also striking for the number of pre-fame stars on its cast. "The Dead Pool" was only Patricia Clarkson's second feature film after Brian De Palma's "The Untouchables," and Charles Martinet, best known to the world as the voice of Mario, had a cameo as a police reporter. A pre-"In Living Color" Jim Carrey played a whiny rock star.

And Liam Neeson played a greasy record producer with an ill-advised ponytail. It was the actor's first proper action movie.