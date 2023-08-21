Charles Martinet, The Iconic Voice Of Super Mario, Is Retiring From The Role

The phrase "End of an era" gets tossed around perhaps a little too cavalierly these days, but here's one item that truly earns that superlative. Fans around the globe and of multiple generations have enjoyed the work of Charles Martinet, the one and only voice behind the beloved video game character Mario (well, the one and only voice in the video games, at least). Today brought the bittersweet announcement that will render the Mushroom Kingdom somewhat less magical, as the legendary voice actor is officially retiring from the role, bringing a conclusion to a decades-long run that stretches back to 1991.

The bombshell news was dropped by Nintendo's official Twitter account, which announced the "transition" that will see Martinet no longer recording character voices for the various video games (he also voiced characters such as Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and many more in addition to Mario over the years). In the heartfelt social media post, Nintendo had this to say:

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him. Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.

But that doesn't mean the promotional campaign for this year's "Super Mario Bros. Movie" was the last we'll see of him, of course. The announcement goes out of its way to say that Martinet will be taking on the indescribably cool-sounding job title of Mario Ambassador. As it states, "With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!"