One of the most widely acclaimed movies of the past decade was 2019's "Parasite," which became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Directed and co-written by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, the movie featured a financially struggling family getting more than they bargain for when they infiltrate a rich family's home. Blending dark humor with thriller action and themes of increasingly divided social classes, "Parasite" opened Korean cinema to larger audiences. And for those left on the edge of their seats hoping for more, there are plenty of intense movies, both from Korea and beyond, to keep the thrills coming.

Long before "Parasite," Korea has steadily delivered some of the best thrillers in global entertainment, both for cinema and television. But to be clear, this list isn't exclusively comprised of South Korean thrillers, but they do figure prominently here. Instead, these are dark thrillers, often with a focus on family, and filled with plenty of twists and turns to keep audiences on their toes. Here are the 15 best movies like "Parasite" that everyone should watch.