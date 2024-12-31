The Killing Of A Sacred Deer Ending Explained: An Impossible Choice

The films of Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos aren't for everyone. They're aggressively uncomfortable, poking and prodding the audience with all manner of shocking content and even more shocking ways of presenting it, but there is a lot to love in his deliciously disturbing filmography. Whether he's working from a screenplay he developed with frequent collaborator Efthimis Filippou or one written by "The Great" creator Tony McNamara, Lanthimos manages to inject his films with his unique vision, using characters that seem totally inhuman to force the audience to contemplate their own humanity. This can lead to his films being a little confusing, and that includes his 2017 thriller "The Killing of a Sacred Deer."

"The Killing of a Sacred Deer" stars Colin Farrell as heart surgeon Steven Murphy, who develops a bizarre relationship with 16-year-old Martin Lang (Barry Keoghan), whose father died on Steven's operating table. Martin begins to insert himself into the Murphy family, getting especially close to Steven's preteen daughter Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and even younger son Bob (Sunny Suljic) before revealing his true intentions to the family: he's going to make Steven choose a family member to sacrifice, otherwise his wife and children will die of a slow, terrifying illness. While our review found the film a little too bleak, there is a great deal of Lanthimos and Filippou's dark absurdist humor as well, making "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" one of the director's best.

Let's dig into this twisted little film and answer some of its biggest questions — starting with why everyone speaks and acts so strangely.