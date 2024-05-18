8 Best Yorgos Lanthimos Movies, Ranked

"Dogtooth" was Lanthimos's third film and the first to really make an impression, impressing audiences with its unique tone and distinct sense of humor. Co-written by Lanthimos and Filippou, "Dogtooth" tells the tale of a family that lives in a compound separated from the rest of the world by a wall and gate, with only the father allowed to come and go in order to work and purchase things for the family. The children have all grown into adults but are stunted because of their bizarre upbringing, with their parents giving them different definitions for words about the outside world that they might encounter in the few books they are allowed to read. For example, a "zombie" is a yellow flower, and a "highway" is a strong gust of wind.

When the only boy starts to come of age, his parents decide that he will need sexual release and his father hires a co-worker to provide that for him, which leads to her introducing all three of the adult children to forbidden knowledge. In the end, the eldest daughter decides that she wants to know more about the world at any cost, leading to yet another (arguably) heartbreaking Lanthimos finale.

Like all of his other films, "Dogtooth" is darkly funny and thoroughly bizarre, best encapsulated in a killer dance sequence where the unnamed sisters (Angeliki Papoulia and Mary Tsoni) try to put on a show for their parents. It's absurd and surreal but also thought-provoking, showing the first real hint of what Lanthimos is capable of as a director. It's an audacious swing that has to be seen to be understood and appreciated, although it might take a few watches.