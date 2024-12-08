The Four Near-Perfect Best Picture Winners At The Oscars, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Since the first awards ceremony in 1929, the Academy Awards — colloquially known as the Oscars — have chosen the "best picture" in cinema every single year, with varying results. (Flop choices like "Broadway Melody," "Green Book," and "Crash" still inspire negative discourse about their respective best picture wins, and that's a very abbreviated list when it comes to controversial victors.) Still, a lot of the time, the Oscars at least gets it sort of right; to use a recent example, "The Shape of Water" is a good movie, but it was also competing against "Get Out" and "Lady Bird," so even a well-liked film like Guillermo del Toro's unexpected love story can spark a larger discussion about the Oscars and how they choose their winners. But I digress. Some of the historical best picture winners are (almost) universally beloved, with 99% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

With acclaimed films like "Moonlight" and "Schindler's List" not far behind on Rotten Tomatoes' ranking of every best picture winner in Oscars history (both movies have a 98% rating), the following four films are, apparently, pretty close to perfect. From a few Hollywood classics to a more recent movie that absolutely cleaned up during its Oscars ceremony, here are the four best picture winners that are practically perfect in every way.