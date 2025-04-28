Reacher Season 3 Removed One Of Paulie's Worst Crimes From The Books

The best (and most straightforward) part of "Reacher" season 3 is the introduction of Paulie (Olivier Richters), a guy whose main thing is that he's big and strong. He is the Bane to Reacher's Batman, the only true obstacle in the way of Reacher's scheme to take down the season's main villain Quinn.

To make everything more intense, season 3 establishes that Paulie isn't just strong enough to beat up Reacher — he's a bad person in general. When Beck's crew discovers that one of the maids (Annette, played by Caitlin McNerney) is an undercover agent, Paulie kills her off-screen in response. This decision proves both cruel and stupid, as Annette surely could've told them some important information if Paulie had let her live long enough for an interrogation. (You can argue that maybe Paulie killed her quickly to spare her from torture, but I don't think that's what the show was going for.)

As hard as this may be to believe, Paulie was even more evil in the books. There, Paulie tortures and regularly sexually abuses Elizabeth Beck, the wife of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). He also apparently raped Beck's son Richard, and at one point tries to force Richard onto his own mother. It's unpleasant stuff to say the least.

In the show, Elizabeth is established to have died years ago, long before Quinn forced the Beck family into business with him. This means that Paulie's disturbing behavior towards her is cut entirely from the show, as is any hint of Paulie assaulting Richard. Some fans feared this meant the show would make up for this by having book Paulie treat Annette in a similar way, but instead the show removes the sexual abuse aspect altogether. Although book fans of any franchise typically hate when an adaptation changes stuff, few Reacher fans seem upset about this particular adaptive choice.