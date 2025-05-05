Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Played A Crucial Role In Casting One Important Character

Olivier Richters appeared in season 3 of "Reacher" playing Paulie, a giant former soldier-turned henchman who somehow even makes Alan Ritchson look small. The massive Dutch bodybuilder was cast as the bodyguard for dodgy rug salesman Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), but was really doing the bidding of arms trafficker and all-round bad guy Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee). Throughout season 3, fans eagerly awaited the long-teased showdown between Ritchson and Richters' characters. They finally got to witness that historic face-off in the "Reacher" season 3 finale, in which Reacher engages in a protracted fight with Paulie in what is easily the most brutal and toughest challenge the ex-military man has faced yet.

The only problem with such an unabashedly cool action sequence is that it now leaves the show with its own major challenge of topping this badassery. Whatever the series' writers come up with next, they certainly won't be bringing back Paulie, who's dispatched by Reacher at the end of their drawn-out brawl. But Richters doesn't seem to mind, as the disarmingly charming Dutchman has remained consistently grateful for the chance to appear in what it turns out is one of his favorite shows. In particular, he's grateful to Ritchson himself, who had a hand in his casting in the first place.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Richters revealed that the "Reacher" star had actually found him on Reddit of all places. "Somebody posted me," Richters explained, "and [Ritchson] asked casting, 'Hey, can you find out if this giant can act?'" The bodybuilder can indeed act and has actually appeared in quite a few movies and shows in his time, beginning with minor roles on series in the 1990s and early 2000s. His career really took off in 2018 following a small role in the horror-comedy "Ravers," which was followed by a part in "Black Widow." Since then, Richters has played Huge Machinery Shack Guard in "The King's Man," Hauke in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and bandit leader Krom, a part that was ultimately cut from the biggest box office bomb of 2024, "Borderlands." By the time Ritchson found him, then, Richters had a solid footing in Hollywood. Still, it seems he didn't quite nail the audition the first time around.

