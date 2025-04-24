Captain America 4 Test Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Marvel's Scrapped The Leader Design

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We now have a good glimpse at something that could have been in this year's "Captain America: Brave New World." Specifically, we have our best look yet at Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader in his practical makeup in the film. It is, to put it mildly, quite the departure from what we ended up with. We know a lot changed with this movie throughout its lengthy development process – even the original subtitle, "New World Order," was changed along the way. Nelson's look was evidently one of the big changes made during reshoots. Check it out for yourself:

Advertisement

The folks at Blue Whale Studios shared the above post on Instagram, showcasing the work they did to transform Nelson into The Leader using practical makeup effects. While the final product is a bit jarring, what they managed to pull off is unquestionably impressive. Bringing back Nelson after teasing his transformation in "The Incredible Hulk" way back in 2008 was one of the many MCU loose ends "Brave New World" tied up. How best to tie this particular end up changed a great deal along the way, it seems. The team at Blue Whale had this to say about it:

"The nature of filmmaking asks us to adapt — to respond with creativity rather than react with attachment. We were originally brought on to design and apply the practical makeup for The Leader on the incomparable Tim Blake Nelson in Captain America: Brave New World. As often happens in film, the story evolved, and during reshoots, the creative direction shifted. Our version was ultimately not used in the final cut. Still, we remain incredibly proud of the work we created."

Advertisement

For what it's worth, a behind the scenes look at Nelson as The Leader with this makeup leaked previously. But that look wasn't nearly as comprehensive as this post from the people who actually brought it to life.