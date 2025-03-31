Marvel Leak Reveals The Leader's Original Captain America: Brave New World Design

In Julius Onah's 2025 superhero flick "Captain America: Brave New World" — the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Tim Blake Nelson reprises his role as Samuel Sterns, a brilliant scientist with a massive brain and an evil scheme at hand. Sterns had previously been seen in Louis Leterrier's 2008 film "The Incredible Hulk," wherein he suffered a head wound and was knocked onto a laboratory floor. Gamma-irradiated blood extracted from Bruce Banner dripped into Sterns' head wound, and his skull instantly began to swell.

In "Brave New World," we finally see the result of Sterns' skull-swelling: he had been transformed into a hyper-intelligent villain. Known as The Leader in Hulk comics, Stern had greenish skin, clouded eyes, and an outsize head with brain-like crevices in it. He claimed to be so smart that he could predict the outcome of anything. The "skull-brain" look for the character was a far cry from his comic book origins, where the Leader had bright green skin (similar to the Hulk's) and a giant, smooth, round, alien-like cranium.

It seems, though, that the "skull-brain" was a last-minute redesign, and the MCU's Leader was initially going to look a little bit more like his big-headed comic book counterpart. Onah explained in an interview with Variety that he wanted to change the design to highlight the character's inner monstrosity, giving audiences an immediate sense of why Sterns wanted retribution for his enormous brain mutation.

Thanks to a recent posting on Instagram, however, audiences can now finally see the original "big head" design that the filmmakers came up with. Longtime Marvel makeup artist (and Emmy winner) Shutchia Tym Buacharern posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from "Brave New World," including a picture of himself play-kissing a rubber Leader head constructed for the movie. The picture has since been removed from his account, but it has already proliferated on other social media.