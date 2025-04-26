The Star Wars Director Who Could Bring Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Back

Could Samuel L. Jackson return as his seemingly-dead-but-maybe-not-really-dead Jedi Master Mace Windu in a future "Star Wars" project? Well, anything could happen but will it happen? That's the better question. For years, Jackson has been absolutely insistent that Mace Windu survived "Revenge of the Sith," despite the fact that he was seemingly killed by Palpatine. What's more, Jackson has expressed a strong desire to reprise his role. Now it seems Bryce Dallas Howard has at least explored the idea of doing something with this long standing idea.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Howard touched on the idea of possibly directing a "Star Wars" movie. Howard has directed episodes of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Skeleton Crew," with her name often coming up online as someone who should helm an upcoming movie in a galaxy far, far away. "I would always say yes," Howard said when pressed about whether or not she's spoken with the brass at Lucasfilm about such a thing.

Speaking further about her directing career more generally, Howard said that "Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me, and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed." That's when things got interesting. Howard revealed that she actually spoke with Lucasfilm Chief Creative Office Dave Filoni about Mace Windu's official status within the franchise.

"And then I went straight to Dave Filoni, and I was like, 'So let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is. Can we just talk about this? Because is he dead? Is he?'"

To be crystal clear, at this moment in time nothing is in development. Howard was very emphatic during the interview that she couldn't speak about anything that may or may not be happening in the future. We also don't know what Filoni had to say about Windu. Just because Jackson thinks he's alive, doesn't mean that he actually is. Even so, it's a fun idea to explore.