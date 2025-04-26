Michael B. Jordan And Keanu Reeves Crossed Paths In This Forgotten But Inspiring Sports Movie

Apart from being one of Reeves' lesser-known films, "Hardball" also features a young Michael B. Jordan, who plays Jamal, one of the oldest players on his school's baseball team. This wasn't Jordan's first acting role (as he had starred briefly in episodes of "Cosby" and "The Sopranos" before this), but it was a prominent one alongside a blockbuster actor like Reeves, who was fresh off the explosive success of "The Matrix." Although Jordan's Jamal is not at the forefront of the film, the actor would go on to make his name into the sports drama genre with Ryan Coogler's "Creed" more than a decade later. Jordan also starred in the sequels to that critically acclaimed movie, with the sleek, anime-inspired "Creed III" marking Jordan's (impressive) directorial debut.

Although both Jordan and Reeves fare well in "Hardball," the story's muddled approach to heavier subjects like addiction, where people often use adrenaline as their "drug" of choice, hurts what could have been a great high-stakes story. It also doesn't know what kind of film it wants to be, as the dramatic climax isn't a championship match or a personal crisis that Reeves' O'Neill experiences. Instead, it's an abrupt, uncomfortable burst of violence that doesn't belong in the world of "Hardball." The movie's handling of this moment only underlines the tonal disparity between the incident and the story's overarching themes.

What really sticks out like a sore thumb, however, is O'Neill himself, whose messed-up circumstances are conveyed in shades of haphazard behavior that aren't coherent enough to make an impression. One minute, he is anxiously flippant and neck deep in debt, and in the other, he is suddenly free of his crippling addiction and is dedicated to being an upstanding coach. The inciting incident that is supposed to trigger this significant transformation is glossed right over, and before we know it, O'Neill is applauded for doing the bare minimum of ensuring that the kids on his team are safe.

Even when the stakes in "Hardball" are high-ish, O'Neill's behavior and everything else that happens around him simply rings inauthentic. It's almost as if his heart's not in it, even though the film wants us to desperately believe the opposite.