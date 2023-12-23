What Happened To The Von Erich Family After The Iron Claw

This article discusses the real-life story of The Von Erichs and as such could be viewed as containing spoilers for "The Iron Claw."

Sean Durkin's "The Iron Claw" is the tearjerker film of the year, one that I called "emotionally eviscerating" in my review as it takes a folkloric look at the real-life tragedies of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty. The film focuses on Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike Von Erich throughout the 1980s and early '90s, a decade filled with unimaginable deaths and heartache. Despite this, "The Iron Claw" ends with a bit of optimism, and a cathartic release for Kevin Von Erich, known as "The Last of the Von Erichs." The film ends sometime in the 1990s and given the harrowing true story at the center of the film, non-wrestling fans might be wondering what happened to Kevin Von Erich and the rest of the family in the years that followed.

Important reminder: "The Iron Claw" is not a documentary and some creative liberties were taken in favor of the film's narrative structure, so some of these updates might reflect a different narrative than what was shown in the film. For example, patriarch Fritz Von Erich died in 1997 from lung cancer, outliving five of his six children at the age of 68. Yes, there were six Von Erich boys, as Chris Von Erich was not included in the film.

Additionally, Kerry Von Erich was married and had children before his passing, and Kevin Von Erich's daughters were born before his sons. However, with masculinity at the center of the film, the timeline was altered for the film's themes. While there were additional losses not included in the film, the legacy of the Von Erichs is thriving beyond the bleak infamy. Here's what happened to the Von Erich family after the events of "The Iron Claw."