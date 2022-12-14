Creed III Director Michael B. Jordan Was Inspired By Boxing Anime Hajime No Ippo

The "Rocky" movies have always felt a bit like anime. You have a very endearing underdog story with a charming protagonist who, with the power of friendship and hard work, manages to become the very best, like no one ever was. Then, as we got more sequels, the villains became more and more cartoonishly ridiculous, with increasingly over-the-top gimmicks. I mean, really, what is Ivan Drago if not an anime villain?

Then the "Creed" movies came and offered something similar, yet fresh and different. 2015's "Creed" delivered an underdog story, a redemption story, and a story of grief and legacy all in one, with some of the best filmmaking in the entire franchise (and the best fight choreography too). 2018's "Creed III" only further upped the ante with an even more emotional story of legacy and of parents and sons.

Now, the upcoming "Creed III" aims to reinvent the franchise yet again, with franchise lead Michael B. Jordan stepping into the director's chair to tell a story about things like family, disability accessibility, and even the importance of boxing in different cultures. But Jordan is also aiming to bring the franchise closer to becoming a full-on live-action anime than ever before, and he's taking inspiration from one of the greatest boxing animes to accomplish just that.